Aladine Joyce Neuenschwander (nee Angell), a long-time resident of Boulder, CO, passed away peacefully on February 22nd, 2020 at the age of 89. Aladine is survived by her husband of 68 years Dwight, her son Stephen and wife Anna, son Timothy and wife Kathleen, her 4 grandchildren- Thomas, Robert, Laura and Michael and her great-granddaughter Brooke. Aladine was born on October 25th, 1930 in Plains, KS to Ed and Minnie Angell. She graduated from Ottawa University in 1952 with a degree in Music after having married Dwight in December of 1951. After college graduation, they entered Berkley Baptist Divinity School in CA to begin their life-long dedication to Christian ministry. They served numerous parishes over the years throughout the United States, including over twenty years in Boulder. Aladine was a devoted wife and mother, as well as an accomplished musician and longtime piano teacher. She loved singing and directing church choral music and was an integral and respected part of numerous church congregations. She and Dwight loved to travel the world, making many friends and serving multiple missions along the way. She was a profoundly spiritual woman of great intuitive wisdom who will be deeply missed by her friends, family and all who knew her. Flowers, donations and condolences may be offered to Pine Street Church Boulder.
Published in The Daily Camera on Mar. 4, 2020