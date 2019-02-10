|
|
Alan Clark died on February 1. Born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, he was the youngest son of Fred and Martha Clark. He is survived by his four children, Janet Noirot, Jeff Clark, Alec Clark, and Hilary Clark, by 11 grandchildren, and by his wives from two longstanding marriages, Jo Clark and Diana Pedley. Alan received his bachelor's and master's degrees from the University of Wisconsin and his PhD in nuclear physics from the University of Michigan. He moved to Boulder in 1964 to pursue post-doctoral studies at the Bureau of Standards, now NIST. A cryogenic and materials physicist, Alan was with NIST, in both the Boulder and Washington DC labs, from 1964 -2004. He held several positions there, published over 150 papers and held one patent, and worked in a collaborative capacity in England for several years. He was inducted into the NIST Portrait Gallery. Following his retirement from the federal government, he served as chairman of the Department of Physics at the University of Colorado - Denver. Alan lived a vibrant life, traveling, camping, four-wheeling, hiking, biking, skiing, playing racquet ball, and trying most anything. He loved the canyon country of Utah and was one of the first visitors to Canyonlands National Park shortly after it was designated a park. Following his retirement, he split his time between Moab, Utah and Superior, Colorado. As each of us makes our journey, our life is defined by our experiences and memories. Alan's journey was one of adventure and exploration, as well as appreciation of nature, the arts, and, of course, science. He created and shared many amazing memories with those close to him, including numerous adventurous trips as a family. Most notable were annual road trips through Utah canyon country with family and friends, a European exploration, an amazing road trip down the Baja peninsula over Christmas (inventing a 12-volt version of Christmas lights), a 6 week trip through Alaska (watching his 4 adventuresome kids run into an abandoned train tunnel only to have all four run right back out followed by a black bear), and a remarkable safari through Africa. The appreciation that he instilled for nature and exploration will always be cherished by his loved ones. A Celebration of Life will be held in May to allow for his collegiate grandchildren to attend. Memorial contributions can be made to Juniper Village in Louisville.
Published in The Daily Camera on Feb. 10, 2019