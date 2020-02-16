Home

Alan Arthur Gilkinson (1928-2016) was born and raised in Rochester, MN by his parents Laura and Ross Gilkinson of Rochester, Minnesota. Alan was a U.S. Navy pilot and ROTC instructor at the University of Colorado. He was also one of the founding members of the University of Colorado Ice Hockey Club. Alan's grandfather, Andrew Jackson Gilkinson, M.D., of Osakis, MN, ran an unsuccessful campaign for the U.S. Senate against Charles August Lindbergh in the early 1900's. It was Lindbergh's son who would cross the Atlantic solo in 1927. Elizabeth Ann Gilkinson (Bette) (1932-2013) was also born and raised in Rochester, Minnesota. Bette's parents were Gladys and George Bailey. Bette was a homemaker who cherished her family and friends, especially her grandchildren. Alan and Elizabeth were long time residents of Boulder, Colorado. Survivors include their children Cameron H. Gilkinson and wife Marylida (ML) of Fort Collins and John D. Gilkinson of Boulder; Bette's brother, Steve Bailey and wife Carol of Rochester, Minnesota, and two grandchildren, Shea Gilkinson of Truro, Great Britain and Camille Gilkinson & fiancé David of Loveland, Colorado. Preceding Alan and Bette in death is their son Jay Andrew Gilkinson. Visit bohlenderfuneralchapel.com to send the family online condolences.
Published in The Daily Camera on Feb. 16, 2020
