It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Alan Patrick Miller, 53, of Boulder, CO. He is survived by his father, Philip Miller, step mother Sonya Miller, sister and brother-in-law Robin and Ken Grey, his niece Shelby Grey and nephew Chase Grey. He was preceded in death by his mother, Marcia King Miller. Alan was born on June 4, 1967 and graduated from Ponderosa High School, Parker, CO in 1985 and from Metropolitan State College, Denver in 2012. He worked as a pharmacy technician for years, but his true love was flying and music. He was licensed as a private pilot and played drums and bass guitar in a number of local bands, including The Simpletones and Boss 302. He battled Huntington's Disease for over 15 years, and did so with grace, courage and humor. He was an amazing man and will be missed dearly by everyone in his life. Rest in peace our beloved Alan, you deserve it! In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Huntingon's Disease Society of America at hdsa.org. Services by The Natural Funeral.

