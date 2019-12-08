|
|
Alan Weston Patrick, beloved husband, and wonderful father passed away Dec. 5, 2019, in Boulder, Colo. He was 94. Alan was born Sept. 13, 1925, in Denver to William B. and Dorothy Weston Patrick. As a boy, he was involved in raising Southdown sheep, receiving several champion ribbons at the National Stock Show. He graduated from Bear Creek High School in Morrison. The family moved to Boulder in 1958. Alan married his wife Vera Anne in Denver on Oct. 29, 1960, and worked for the U.S. Postal Service in Boulder for 25 years before retiring. He was a member of the National Rifle Association and enjoyed teaching pistol shooting to local youth, one of whom went on to participate in the Special Olympics in Europe. Alan is survived by his wife Vera, of Boulder; daughters Barbara and Eric Clements, Christine and Duane Van Dyke, Susan Patrick and Mike Bradley, and Julie Patrick; a son, Bill Patrick; and three grandchildren. A Rosary will be held at 9:30 A.M., followed by a service and celebration of Alan's life at 10:00 A.M., Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Sacred Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 6739 S. Boulder Rd., Boulder, A reception to follow the service. Military Honors will be provided by The United States Army. Contributions: Memorial Wall for the Unborn at Sacred Heart of Mary, online at sacredheartofmary.org, or at the address above. For online messages to the family visit www.murphyfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in The Daily Camera on Dec. 8, 2019