|
|
Alana Chen, 24, of Louisville, Colorado, passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019. She was born on October 14, 1995 in Walnut Creek, California to Joyce and Michael Chen. Alana was the most incredible daughter and sister to her siblings Sabatino, Carissa, and Sophia-- she was the glue that kept the four siblings close. Their bond was cherished by Alana. She never missed an outing the four had planned together, and insisted on regular FaceTime calls when her siblings lived in different places. Everyone in Alana's life was touched by her compassion and her enthusiasm for helping others. Alana has been described by many as a true angel: she spent long afternoons and weekends simply talking to people experiencing homelessness in Boulder, befriending them just for the pleasure of keeping them company. Alana loved her job at Sweet Cow Ice Cream in Old Town Louisville where she continued to spread joy, constantly giving out free ice cream and radiating positivity. Alana had a strong passion for the outdoors: she was a junior ranger, loved playing ultimate frisbee, hiking, climbing, camping, and backpacking. She also channeled her energy into arts, designed her own clothes, wrote songs, and played piano and guitar. Alana most recently attended Prescott College in Arizona, where she studied wilderness therapy and psychology so that she could one day help those struggling with mental illness. Alana was a beautiful soul inside and out. She will be deeply missed by all, but her love and light will be carried on through those who knew her. A funeral service will be held at Saint Ambrose Episcopal Church on S. Boulder Road on Sunday, December 15th at 3:00 pm.
Published in The Daily Camera on Dec. 13, 2019