Alec John "Jack" Kelso, passed away on May 27th, 2019. He was 88. Jack grew up in LaSalle, IL. He received his PhD in Anthropology from the University of Michigan in 1958 and then moved with his family to Boulder, where he became a professor of Anthropology at the University of Colorado. Jack held various other positions at CU, including Chairman of the Anthropology Department, Director of the Honors Program, and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs at UCCS. In 1996 he won the Hazel Barnes Prize, CU Boulder's highest recognition for teaching and research. He retired later that year. He published "Physical Anthropology: An Introduction", in 1974, and edited a collection of essays, "The Tao of Anthropology," in 2009. Jack was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Gemeny Kelso, who died in 2016. He is survived by his children, Colette and William; three grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and many close friends and colleagues. A memorial service to honor Jack will be held on September 21st, at 1:00 PM, at the Hale Science Building on the CU campus. The service is open to the public.
Published in The Daily Camera on Aug. 21, 2019