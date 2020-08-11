Alice Ashley

Baby Alice Ruth, the second daughter of Dave and Helen Harder, grew up on a small ranch near Tiny Town, Colorado. This strong independent child, donned in coveralls and jaunty cap, loved being outside with her dad, tending to livestock, hunting and fishing for their food, and tinkering with machinery. When they moved to Denver during WWII, Alice (later known as Al or Ashley) dropped out of high school, working several jobs to help sustain her family. After the war, she joined Gates Rubber, and spent evenings and weekends rebuilding cars--tooled leather upholstery and hand rubbed lacquer finishes became her trademarks. In the early '60s, her love and knowledge of cars led her to become the nation's first female car dealership service manager. Her passion for buying, driving, and selling dozens of cars (plus an occasional motorcycle) continued for decades, as did her love of four-wheeling and camping, with dogs and friends in tow. After earning her GED from Emily Griffith School of Opportunity in 1974, Ashley cared for her mother, who died of ALS in 1977. Bereft, Ashley escaped to the mountains to heal her soul, settling in the Cripple Creek and Victor areas. She indulged in her many interests, digging for bottles, trading gems and minerals, designing jewelry, building a workshop, owning Boardwalk Antiques, and attracting more friends who were charmed by her bright blue eyes, impish laugh, and many stories. In 1997, Ashley moved to east Boulder County to breathe more easily and get long-needed knee replacements. Ever the community builder, she and her dog soon made friends among her new Lafayette neighbors. In 2017, after breaking her arm scraping snow from the rooftop TV dish, she moved to Boulder's Manor Care, where she received loving support from their staff and, eventually, Compassus Hospice. Her humor endeared her to others. One of her last wishes was that her most painful body part (upon which she sat) be express-delivered to Donald Trump. In the end, it was her worn-out body that could no longer keep up with her indomitable spirit. As friend Ella noted, "If you met Ashley, you probably liked her right off. If you knew her, you probably loved her." Because of COVID-19, no service is planned.

