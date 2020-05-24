Alice Eileen Taylor (née Smith) passed away December 31, 2019 at Sunrise of Boulder, surrounded by her children. Alice was born in Brooklyn NY on August 13, 1933 to William and Celia Smith. Her family moved to Miami where she attended Miami Edison High School and then The University of Miami on a marching band scholarship. After two years at the University of Miami, Alice followed her family to Southern California where she met and married James M. Taylor in 1953. She then went on to complete her undergraduate education at the University of Southern California. Jim and Alice raised three children in Pacific Palisades and Santa Monica. When her children were older she returned to school and earned a Master's Degree in Library Science at USC in 1980. After Jim and Alice divorced she went to work in the Aerospace industry becoming the head of Compensation for Hughes Aircraft's Satellite Division. She lived for many years in Santa Monica until her retirement when she relocated to Chapel Hill, NC. Alice enjoyed traveling and had many adventures around the US and Europe on Elder Hostel trips. She had a passion for both music and tennis, playing the French Horn through school and attaining the coveted position of First Chair. She was challenged by the physicality of marching band in both High School and College. After retirement she rekindled her love of music by joining an adult community concert band in Chapel Hill, where they performed at many community venues. Throughout her adult life Alice played tennis, competing at different levels. She began competing in singles tennis and then progressed to doubles. She continued playing both tennis and the French horn throughout her 70's. In 2013 she moved to Boulder, CO to be closer to her daughter. Ms. Taylor is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Alison and Gary Banik of Boulder CO, Her son and daughter-in-law Andrew and Annie Taylor of Pensacola, FL, her son and daughter-in-law Jason and Shamra Taylor of Seattle, WA, her brother William; five grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Ms. Taylor's life was celebrated in a private ceremony.

