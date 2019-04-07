|
Allan M. Scott, 85, of Boulder passed away April 4, 2019 at his home. He was born March 29, 1934 in Jersey City, New Jersey. At the age 15 his family moved to England. He attended the University of Liverpool, earning a Law degree. On February 18, 1961 he married Rosa "Robbie" Peter in Evesham, Worchester, England. Allan was Chief Operating officer for the Bank of Novia Scotia Trust company in Kingston Jamaica for 22 years. He retired in 1989 and moved to Boulder. In retirement Allan was an avid golfer. Allan is survived by his wife Robbie, three sons Mark, Neil and Gary; five grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Memorial services will be held 2:00 pm Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at the Ahlberg Funeral Chapel. Cremation entrusted to Ahlberg Funeral Chapel and Crematory. Read complete obituary and share condolences at www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com
Published in The Daily Camera on Apr. 7, 2019