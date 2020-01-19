|
|
The beautiful, unique, talented, beyond intelligent, before her time, fierce, adventurous, and hilariously witty Althira Romas passed away on January 8 th. Althira was born Donna Jo Walker in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma in 1941. She spent her childhood with her parents George Walker and Elizabeth Bates Walker, and younger siblings Judy and Steven, in Norman Oklahoma as well as in Beaumont Texas. Her youngest sister Lisa was born after Althira finished high school. Althira started her higher education at the University of Oklahoma in 1959 and continued pursuing Religious Studies at the University of Colorado after moving to Boulder in the turbulent mid-1960s. She enjoyed rugged mountain life in Lyons, Nederland, and Sugarloaf. Althira's quest for adventure took her to Hawaii, camping in Alaska, as well as into the spiritual zones of Sedona, Arizona. Constantly on the move, reinventing herself over and over, she was married three times (Stuart Crook, James Weber, and Thomas Naumann) and has an estranged son, Greg Weber, now living in Montana. Althira loved religion with a driving passion and was ordained a minister by the New Order of Glastonbury Church (Yellow Jacket Colorado). She had an artist's soul and wrote beautiful poetry as well as composing original music and lyrics. She performed in local choral groups and at the Central City Opera House. She took up tap dancing at almost age 70. She also started learning Mandarin Chinese at that "youthful" age. The picture here was taken two weeks before her paralyzing stroke of about 7 years ago. This is the Althira Romas we will always remember. Althira is proceeded in death by her parents, and her brother Steven Walker. She is survived by her sister Judy Rogers, brother-in-law Robert Rogers, and sister Lisa Lyden, niece Michelle Spears, nephews Michael Rogers and Mark Rogers- and their families, her adopted Korean family of Jin Sun Lee and her husband Sun Yu Moon and their daughter Sarah Moon, Althira's estranged son Gregory Weber, and by her loving and devoted husband, Thomas Naumann.
Published in The Daily Camera on Jan. 19, 2020