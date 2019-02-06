|
Alton "Big Al" Atwood of Berthoud, CO passed away peacefully in his home on Wednesday, January 30, 2019 at the age of 85, surrounded by his daughter Patricia and granddaughter, Ashley. He was born in 1933 to Charles and Pearl Atwood in Alexandria, Louisiana who preceded him in death. Also preceding him in death are his wife Claudia Atwood, son Jimmy Atwood, three brothers Jeff, James and Robert, and three sisters Martha, Marjorie, and Shirley. He is survived by his daughter Patricia Coppersmith, granddaughter Ashley Coppersmith, and two great-granddaughters, Kennedy and Reagan. Al was the owner of Al's Drywall for over 50 years in Boulder County and was well known and respected. He served in the Army and was member of the Elks Lodge in Boulder. Al was a character with a "signature laugh" who loved to have fun and adventures. He will be deeply missed, but fondly remembered. Al requested a gathering in his honor in lieu of a funeral which will be scheduled at a later date. Please visit www.goesfuneralcare.com to share condolences.
Published in The Daily Camera on Feb. 6, 2019