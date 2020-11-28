1/1
Alvin Leroy Oster
Alvin Leroy Oster, 79, of Greeley, Colorado, passed away on November 17, 2020 in Greeley, after a two-year battle with cancer. Alvin was born to Albert and Caroline (Rothman) Oster on November 7, 1941 in Greeley. He graduated from Platteville High School in 1959. Shortly after graduation he moved to Simi Valley, California until October, 2020. He married Ronda Atwell, later divorced, but remained life-long friends. He worked as a Los Angeles County District Manager for Hertz Rental Cars, as a Farmers Insurance Agent, and his favorite job after retirement was as a shuttle driver for Enterprise Rental Cars. Alvin enjoyed many years of playing golf, watching baseball, and laughing with friends and family. He is survived by his sister, Joan Vogel; niece, K'Anne Vogel; nephew, Nathan Vogel; and his ex-wife and friend, Ronda Oster of Simi Valley. He was preceded in death by his parents. No services will be held. Alvin will be laid to rest at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver, Colorado. To leave condolences with Alvin's family visit NCCcremation.com

Published in The Daily Camera on Nov. 28, 2020.
