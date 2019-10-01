|
Alvin Chalmers Wilson passed away peacefully Sept. 27, 2019 from complications due to West Nile. He was born in Casper, WY. His father was a Presbyterian minister, originally from Indiana. After his father's death his mother, sister, and himself, moved to Boulder CO. His mother attended and graduated from the University of CO with a degree in Philosophy. Alvin attended Boulder High School and one semester, at that time, at the University of CO. At the age of 18 he volunteered for WWII. He served in the 273rd Field Artillery Battalion, Patton's 3rd Army, as a corporal, radio operator, and sharp shooter. His battles and campaigns included Normandy, Northern France, Ardennes, Rhineland, Central Europe, and the Battle of the Bulge. Among his decorations are 5 Battle Stars, American Service Medal, European African Middle Eastern Service Medals, Good Conduct Medal and WWII Victory Medal. Upon returning to Boulder after WWII he married his wife of 72 years, and high school sweetheart, Helen Louise Kelsall. He graduated from the University of CO with a degree in electrical engineering. Among his many occupations he taught at Lowery Airforce Base in Denver during the Korean War. He later worked at the National Bureau of Standards in Boulder (now NIST). During this work he was a founder of the Automatic RF Techniques Group, an organization in the field of antennas, and received special recognition from the Hewlett-Packard Corp. Alvin retired from NBS in 1976 and enjoyed the hobbies of woodworking and model railroads. Groups he belonged to were the Boulder Elks Club and The American Legion. He is survived by his wife Helen Louise K Wilson (93) of Boulder CO. Two daughters, Linda Lou Wilson MD and Cindy Sue Wilson DDS. Seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren. One son, now deceased, William C Wilson. Funeral arrangements are being made by Crist Mortuary.
Published in The Daily Camera on Oct. 1, 2019