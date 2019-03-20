|
Albert F. Yuhas passed away peacefully at Sunrise Senior Living surrounded by loving family on March 17, 2019. He was 103. Born on February 24, 1916, in Streator, IL, to Michael and Susan Gazda Yuhas, Al met Ella Galbate, the love of his life, when she was just a teen. They married on August 12, 1939, and spent the next 75 years together until her death in 2014. Al was employed by the U.S. Postal Service for 37 years, first in Streator, IL, before transferring to Boulder in 1961. Following his retirement in 1978, he and Ella traveled throughout the United States and Europe. He enjoyed music, poker and golf, and was especially proud of his three holes-in-one. But most of all, Al enjoyed spending time with his family and being called Dzedo (grandpa). He was an amazing Dad, who will always be remembered for his kindness, devotion to his family, and his ever present sense of humor. He was an active member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish where he ushered for many years, and a member of the Knights of Columbus since 1936, attaining the rank of Fourth Degree. Al was preceded in death by this wife, Ella: his parents and his seven brothers and two sisters. He is survived by his children, David Yuhas, Boulder; Janis (Jacques) Giraud, Mouans Sartoux, France; Christine Yuhas, Breckenridge; Valerie (Michael) Tolerico, Lakewood; and Michael Yuhas, Boulder; his grandchildren, Michael (Sarah) Tolerico, Phoenix, AZ; Alisha (Corey) Buck, Broomfield; and Joseph Tolerico, Golden; and great-grandchildren, Lilly, Cooper and Landon Tolerico; and Sophia and Madison Buck. Visitation at Crist Mortuary on March 21, 2019 at 4 pm followed by Rosary at 5pm. Mass of Christian burial will be held at Sacred Heart of Jesus on March 22, 2019 at 2pm. Burial at Green Mountain cemetery to follow. To send condolences please visit www.cristmortuary.com
Published in The Daily Camera on Mar. 20, 2019