|
|
Our beloved Janelle passed over to her next adventure on January 4, 2019 at the age of 96. Janelle was born on November 3, 1922 in Willshire, Ohio to John Dale Cowan and Bessie Demaris Davis Cowan. Taught to read before entering kindergarten by her older brothers John and Robert, she advanced directly from 3rd to 5th grade, often pondering what important learning she may have missed by skipping 4th grade. She graduated from Willshire High School in 1939. Janelle married Ray Edgar Krueger of Niles, Michigan in South Bend, Indiana on September 23, 1943. Janelle completed her registered nurses (RN) training at St. Luke's Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio in 1948. Ray's career as a radio/electrical engineer at the Bell Labs and the National Bureau of Standards took them from Morristown, New Jersey, to Baltimore, Maryland and thence to Washington, DC. During that time, Janelle's work as a public health nurse took her from laundromats to embassies to tuberculosis treatment settings to continuing education at Catholic University. When the National Bureau of Standards (now NIST) moved its major laboratories from Washington, DC to Boulder in 1950, Ray and Janelle moved to Boulder with it. Their daughter Cosima was born at the foot of Mt. Sanitas on January 3, 1953. In 1952 Janelle continued her public health nursing career at the Boulder City-County Health Department. From February 25, 1958 to February 4, 1966 she served as Director of the Public Health Nursing Division, where she was recognized for her outstanding service in the field of public health in the county, the state and on national councils. Janelle earned a B.S. degree in Nursing with special honors in 1957 and a M.S. in Nursing in 1958 at the University of Colorado-Boulder. After completing her Ph.D. in Sociology at CU-Boulder in 1969, Janelle accepted a faculty position at the University of Arizona's College of Nursing in Tucson. In 1976 she returned to Boulder where she served as Director of the Nurse Scientist program at the Western Interstate Commission on Higher Education (WICHE). In 1984 she was recruited by Arizona State University to serve as Dean of the ASU College of Nursing, a position which she held until her retirement and return to Boulder in 1992 at age 70. Janelle pioneered nursing research, teaching and practice in the areas of quality of care assurance in nursing, development and funding of statewide healthcare services for underserved communities including aging and mental health care services, development of ethics guidelines for research with human subjects, integration of Native American healing traditions into nursing education and practice, the advancement of nursing research utilization across health care settings and the promotion of universal, single-payer health care and pay equity for nurses. She authored/co-authored numerous books, book chapters and professional journal articles across this range of issues and played an active role in advancing the missions of the professional organizations to which she belonged. Janelle was a wise, compassionate, sought-after mentor to many including students, colleagues, friends and family members. The numerous awards and recognitions she received throughout her long career reflect not only her many contributions to the nursing profession but also her deep compassion for human suffering, her radiant personality and her always-uplifting sense of humor and perspective. Her oft-repeated exclamation to herself and others when faced with life's most daunting challenges was: "Let's go, let's fight, let's win!" Janelle is survived by her daughter, Cosima Krueger-Cunningham, her son-in-law Kirkwood Mason Cunningham, brother Jim Cowan, nieces Natasha Jones, Marcia Cowan, Cyndi Rhuland Peltonen, Candace Spathelf, nephews Michael Rhuland and Robert Cowan Jr., their families and numerous Davis clan cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents Bess and Dale Cowan, her husband Ray E. Krueger, brothers (and sisters-in-law) John D. Cowan Jr. (Natalie), Robert Cowan (Norma Jean), Richard Cowan (Norma Jane), sister Suzanne Rhuland, nephews John D. Cowan III, Rob Cowan, and Richard Cowan. Janelle's beautiful home for nearly seven decades, "The Krueger-Cunningham House," received City of Boulder Historic Landmark status in 2015. For information about informal gatherings throughout the upcoming year in celebration of Janelle's life and to share memories, historical material and/or condolences, please contact Cosima at [email protected] Contributions in support of Janelle's nursing education legacy may be made to "The Janelle Cowan Krueger Endowment" in care of the ASU Foundation at www.asufoundation.org. Contributions to Boulder's Emergency Family Assistance Association at www.efaa.org are also welcomed.
Published in The Daily Camera on Feb. 10, 2019