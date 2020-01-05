|
Andrea "Drea" Guye Wulfing, partner, friend, sister, daughter, and endlessly curious world traveler whose proudest accomplishment was as mother, transitioned on December 24th after a sixteen month-long battle with ovarian cancer.
She had opinions on everything from the current state of politics to saag paneer, and expressed them readily, with her trademark wit. Born Andrea Guye Wulfing in Saint Louis, Missouri, she graduated from John Burroughs High School and University of Colorado, Boulder. Majoring in Kinesiology, Drea was a leading proponent of healthy eating and living long before the trend existed. She taught skiing for several seasons in Keystone - keeping the Wulfing family skiing tradition, from Taos to Arapahoe Basin alive - but her passion was leading treks through the Himalayas in Nepal where she was a trekking guide for 15 years. Drea introduced hundreds of travelers to the magic of Nepal and felt deep connections with the land, people and culture. Drea often happily surprised Nepalis living in the US by speaking with them in their native Nepali.
Her first marriage produced a much more significant passion - her son, Charles McIvor Van Ness. Once settled in Boulder and raising Charlie, Drea started a business close to her heart, Thumbuddy To Love, finger sucking prevention puppets inspired by her grandmother. After living in Boulder for thirty years, Drea moved to Santa Cruz four years ago to partner with the love of her life Richard "Frosty" Hesson, big wave surfer, trading mountains and streams for surf and sand. Many adventures were shared in their vintage Airstream and Westie van.
Drea perfected the art of living in the moment, had a strong spiritual connection with God, and was loved by many. She will be deeply missed by friends from around the world. Up until the afternoon she transitioned and throughout her illness, Drea was surrounded by her family and a dear group of friends referred to as the Didi Tribe. Best friends and family regarded her remarkable beauty and courage throughout her illness.
In addition to her son Charlie, Andrea is survived by her beloved sister and brother-in-law, Bettina and Michael Rosenfeld of Altadena, California and beloved father, Charles Wulfing of Ladue, Missouri. She was preceded in death by her mother Barbara Fritze Wulfing.
The family suggests contributions, in lieu of flowers, to the Nagourney Cancer Research Institute (specifically to ovarian cancer research) https://www.nagourneycancerinstitute.com and the Marine Mammal Center https://marinemammalcenter.org Celebrations of Life in Santa Cruz, Boulder and Saint Louis will be announced on her caringbridge.org site.
The family thanks you for the enormous display of love and prayers throughout Drea's journey.
Published in The Daily Camera on Jan. 5, 2020