Ann M. Johnson of Boulder died March 22. She was 87. Born February 20, 1932 in Lincoln, Nebraska, she was the daughter of Ellis and Gladys Mockett. She married Arthur Johnson in 1962 in Palos Verdes, California. After their marriage, the couple moved to New York City. Mrs. Johnson attended the University of Nebraska and graduated with a degree in journalism. She worked as a school teacher in Marshalltown, Iowa, and in the insurance business in Los Angeles and San Francisco. In addition to California and Iowa, she lived in New York City and Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, before moving to Boulder, her husband's hometown, in 1975. In Boulder, Mrs. Johnson spent many years as a volunteer with the Attention Homes and the Kappa Alpha Theta house at the University of Colorado. She was actively involved with several bridge clubs in the area and an avid player. She was also an accomplished cook and foodie and loved to garden and swim. Survivors include her son, Rick Johnson of Boulder, and her daughter, Nancy Johnson of Arvada, and six grandchildren.
Published in The Daily Camera on Apr. 25, 2019