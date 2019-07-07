|
|
Ann Marie was born on October 22, 1938 in Los Angeles, California to Swedish immigrant parents Einar Carlson and Elsie (Ekstrom) Carlson. Ann Marie passed away under Hospice care in Longmont, Colorado on June 26, 2019. An only child, Ann Marie was raised in a very traditional Swedish environment. Growing up in L. A., her family was active in Swedish organizations, picnics and festivals. Annie belonged to several Swedish dance and performance groups. Always a beauty, she was part of the "Midsummer Queens Court" in 1952. And she was nominated for "Midsummer Queen" in 1954 but she skipped the selection meeting by going to a dance with her boyfriend Carl (now husband), much to her parent's disappointment! Annie (as most people called her) married Carl A. Worthington during her senior year at Los Angeles High School, where she graduated in 1956. They divided their time between Southern California and Boulder, Colorado while Carl studied for his degree in architecture. In 1961 they made their permanent move to Boulder where they raised three sons 2 Carl Jr (Aug), Eric and Kurt. Annie spread her "sports mom" wings over many student athletes while watching her boys play baseball and other sports. Annie's skills as a fine cook and hostess were widely appreciated. A Christmas Eve Swedish smorgasbord was a strong family tradition. Sons, granddaughters and later great grandchildren would help prepare the Swedish sausage, side dishes and cookies, to learn the family's Swedish recipes. Carl and Annie mostly lived in Boulder, but spent a few years on the West Coast in Malibu. After Carl retired in 2017, they moved to Longmont CO. Annie and Carl were involved in Boulder's growing Pearl Street Mall restaurant and art scene. They loved to travel and entertain. Highlights for Annie were her 1973 trip to Sweden with her father to meet their relatives, and other trips with Carl to Mexico, Japan and Europe with Santa Fe and Taos being favorite U.S. destinations. Annie held several jobs, mostly working in medical and real estate offices. The family raised a variety of dogs and Annie loved all animals, birds and nature. With Carl and/or friends she went up the Peak-to-Peak Highway above Boulder to enjoy the beautiful aspens in the fall. It excited her to sit and watch the amazing hummingbirds at the feeder on her patio, darting in and out, chasing the other birds away. Gardening was a passion, nurturing some houseplants and gardens for decades. Annie always had a smile and twinkle in her eye. She loved the color purple, classic rock and roll music, art, fine ceramics and Native American jewelry. Annie is survived by Carl Sr, her husband for 63 years, and their son Carl Jr and his wife Deborah of Boulder CO, and son Kurt and his wife Jennifer of Berkeley, CA. Their son Eric predeceased her in January 2019. Additional surviving family members include granddaughters Brittany Malveaux, Chelsea Worthington, Alexa Worthington, Brooke Worthington, Kylee Worthington and Cecily Worthington, grandson Chase Worthington and seven great-grandchildren. A graveside service a will be held Friday July 26 at 1:00 pm in the Green Mountain Cemetery at 290 20th Street, Boulder CO 80302. Greenwood & Myers Mortuary is handling arrangements (303-440-3960). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in the name of Ann Marie Worthington to Wildlife Guardian at www.defenders.org/wildlifeguardian.
Published in The Daily Camera on July 7, 2019