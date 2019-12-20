|
Anna Jo Murrow passed away on December 13, 2019, at age 84. A Colorado native, she grew up on a farm in Weld County and attended the University of Colorado on a Boettcher scholarship, graduating Phi Beta Kappa in 1957. She met Edward Wayne Murrow at CU as his math tutor, and they were married in 1956. The arrivals of Gregory Dean ('59), Gail Diane ('62), and David Wayne ('63) completed the happy family. Jo was a foundational member of the First Baptist Church of Boulder (now Pine Street Church), serving as Church Secretary, Administrator, and as member of numerous committees, Christian education, and mission outreach activities. A real can-do person, Jo loved to garden and do all kinds of crafts... but wasn't above re-roofing the house or joining in church building projects. Nothing was broken that couldn't be fixed, no extra that couldn't be shared, and no stranger that couldn't be helped. In 1985, Jo graduated with a Master of Divinity Degree from Iliff School of Theology in Denver, and served as chaplain of Boulder County Hospice from 1988-1996. In 2006, she and Ed moved to Denver and became active at Calvary Baptist. She loved to visit relatives in Colorado, California, Florida and Texas, and was proud of her Swedish heritage. She had a real social conscience and influenced everyone she met to see possibilities and solutions. A loyal spouse and devoted mother, she was the glue the kept the family close through the years, and taught us all to do what we could, but not to worry about what was beyond us. Preceded in death by husband Ed and her brothers Larry and Paul, she is survived by her brother Jim and her sister Karen. She is also survived by her three children and their loving spouses; (Greg & Lynn, Gail & Mike McNiel, and David & Julia), and 6 grandchildren (Danielle, Amanda & Paul Bania, Shayna & Garrett Koonsman, Scott, Olivia, and Natalie), and 2 great-grandchildren (Jaxson and Cooper Koonsman). She is now in heaven, celebrating, connecting, and fixing up the place. A memorial service will be held at The Pine Street Church at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The or to Trail Winds Hospice in Boulder, CO.
Published in The Daily Camera from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019