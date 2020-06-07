Anna Mae (Frederiksen) Nelson, 94, died peacefully, June 1, 2020 of natural causes in Boulder, Colorado. She was born September 15, 1925, in Moline, Illinois, the only girl of four children, to Carl Julius and Alice (Pearson) Frederiksen. She had lasting memories, as a young girl spending the summers with her family at their cottage on the Rock River. She graduated from Moline High School and Moline Public Hospital School of Nursing and kept in touch with her classmates her entire life. She married her handsome high school sweetheart, Ray Nelson, when he returned from WWII. They had three children. In 1960 their young family moved to Boulder, Colorado. They spent time building custom homes, the last one in Pueblo. Always artistic, Ann not only drew the plans for their homes, but was involved in all aspects of their construction business. She also drafted over 200 plans for many other builders and individuals and took great pleasure in seeing homes built to completion. Becoming a widow was hard, but she found friends to share her life with in Pueblo. Ann eventually moved back to Boulder to be near her daughters, where she enjoyed new friends as well as art, writing, the computer, and sitting in the sunshine. Great pleasure came from her children and grandchildren. They love and will all miss her greatly. Ann was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years; her parents; two brothers, Swain and Willard Frederiksen; and a grandson. She is survived by her daughters Janet (Chuck) Folden; Marlowe Marbry; son Ray (Lisa) Nelson; a brother, Carl Frederiksen, 5 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please take a moment to think of those who are important in your life and make it a point to tell them you love them, every chance you get. No service is planned.

