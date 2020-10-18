Loving mom and devoted wife, Anne Strouss McKellar passed away peacefully on October 12, 2020. Born December 2, 1949 in Youngstown, Ohio, Anne graduated Liberty High School class of '67 before going on to study Art, Art History and Special Education at Wittenberg University in Springfield Ohio, where she was a member of Delta Gamma Sorority. She taught special education for many years both in Canada and in Broomfield at Bal Swan. Anne is remembered as a kind, generous soul who lived to help others. A woman dedicated to family and community, she volunteered prolifically at BHMS, BHS, the Broomfield Foundation and various Restorative Justice programs around the area, securing her nomination for the Heart of Broomfield award. Anne loved to spend time in Leadville with friends and family from near and far. She was an avid curler, loved to play bridge, adored the piano and was always chomping at the bit for her next travel adventure. In her spare time, Anne could be found soaking up a good book, tending her extensive gardens or painting. She was preceded in death by her parents Margaret E. Strouss and Clarence J. Strouss Jr., brother Allan Strouss, and loving husband Gordon A. McKellar. She leaves behind her daughter, Amy and husband, Dave Turnbull and son Christopher and partner Gina Whitefoot; her sisters Catherine Bickell and Janet Strouss. Not to mention countless friends. A Celebration of Life will take place Sunday, November 1st at 11:00am in Broomfield at Northmoor Park at the park pavilion. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Broomfield Community Foundation www.broomfieldfounda tion.org 303-469-7208 or Broomfield Open Space Foundation: http://broomfield openspacefoundation. org infoBOSF@gmail.com.

