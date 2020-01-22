Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Anneliese Schultz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anneliese Schultz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anneliese Schultz Obituary
Anneliese Ickrath Schultz, born December 6, 1920 in Wiesbaden, Germany, passed peacefully away at home in Boulder on January 12, 2020. Mother of Virginia Schultz (Gold Hill, CO) and Anneliese Schultz Jr. (Vancouver, BC), and grandmother of Rhiannon ArneySchultz (North Park, CO) and Kala August Sidhu (Vancouver, BC), Anneliese lived a life filled with music, languages, and horses, books and the ocean, birds and art; a profound and delightful connection with her late husband, Spaulding Schultz; a love for all things of beauty; and a lovely indefinable sense of humour. A memorial will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 1:00 PM at NEW DAY, 2801 Jay Road, Boulder, CO 80301.
Published in The Daily Camera on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anneliese's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -