Anneliese Ickrath Schultz, born December 6, 1920 in Wiesbaden, Germany, passed peacefully away at home in Boulder on January 12, 2020. Mother of Virginia Schultz (Gold Hill, CO) and Anneliese Schultz Jr. (Vancouver, BC), and grandmother of Rhiannon ArneySchultz (North Park, CO) and Kala August Sidhu (Vancouver, BC), Anneliese lived a life filled with music, languages, and horses, books and the ocean, birds and art; a profound and delightful connection with her late husband, Spaulding Schultz; a love for all things of beauty; and a lovely indefinable sense of humour. A memorial will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 1:00 PM at NEW DAY, 2801 Jay Road, Boulder, CO 80301.
Published in The Daily Camera on Jan. 22, 2020