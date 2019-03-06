|
Tony was born in Chicago, IL, on July 7, 1945, to Edward and Cornelie Craven. He was raised in Boulder, CO, and attended high school at the Abbey in Canon City. After graduation, Tony enlisted in the United States Air Force and completed two tours of duty in Vietnam. Upon his Honorable Discharge in 1971, Tony met his wife, Bobbie Prather. Tony attended Colorado State College and then completed his education at Metro State College, where he earned his BS in Industrial Arts Education. Tony taught at Smoky Hill High School for 28 years and was proud of his work in the Auto Program. Many former students have acknowledged the positive influence he had on their lives. During his tenure at Smoky Hill, he also coached girls volleyball and continued coaching at Creighton Jr. High and Lakewood High School. After courageous year long battle with lung cancer, Tony died on February 26. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Bobbie, sister, Ellyn, and brothers Paul (Margaret), Mike (Mary), John, Pat, and Dan (Nancy). He is also survived by four nieces and nephews. If desired, contributions may be made in Tony's name to the Smoky Hill Auto Program.
Published in The Daily Camera on Mar. 6, 2019