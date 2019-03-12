Home

Erlinger Cremation & Funeral Service
1316 Centaur Village Dr
Lafayette, CO 80026
(303) 665-2979
Memorial service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Anthony Joseph Mongillo


1988 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Anthony Joseph Mongillo Obituary
Anthony Joseph Mongillo, 30, of Frederick, CO, husband of Courtney Mongillo, passed away March 2, 2019. Anthony was born July 7, 1988 to April (Happy) Conroy and Harry Mongillo of Daleville, AL (Branford, CT). He is the grandson of the late BettyAnn Conroy and Harry and Ruby Mongillo. He is preceded in death by Joseph and Bruce Conroy (maternal uncles) and Dawn Mongillo (sister). After graduating from Branford High School in 2006, Ant joined the Army and was assigned to 2nd Battalion, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment stationed at Fort Bragg, NC. He deployed two times to Iraq and was honorably discharged in 2011. He graduated Johnson and Wales University in 2014 with Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration.While attending JWU, he formed a veterans group for fellow veteran students. He was employed with Guiry's Color Source in Colorado as a warehouse manager. Left to grieve along with his wife and parents are his siblings, Jamie and Harry of TX, Edward (Amanda) of NC and Cissie of Japan. Memorial Service will be held on March 13, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Erlinger Funeral Home, 1316 Centaur Village Drive, Lafayette, CO. Should friends and family desire, contributions may be sent in lieu of flowers to Courtney Mongillo, 6510 Independence Street, Frederick, CO 80516.
Published in The Daily Camera on Mar. 12, 2019
