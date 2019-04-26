|
|
Anthony "Tony" Seibert, 78, passed away on Feb 28 primarily due to congestive heart failure. As a son of American diplomats, he had grown up and been schooled all over the world before coming to Colorado to attend the Air Force Academy. He then moved to Boulder and graduated from CU as a fluid dynamics engineer. Tony's early years abroad made him something of a Renaissance man with diverse interests in everything and everyone. He enjoyed classical music, mostly Mozart, and studying military battle history, sailing, and designing and building sailboats. But it was real estate development that was to be most interesting to him. After college, he left Colorado to take an engineering job with Ford Motor Company in the Midwest. Instead, he ended up purchasing land on Ford's behalf to develop the auto complex idea of bringing several dealerships together in one locale to form the mass marketing concept that is still in effect today. When Tony returned to Colorado, he moved to Boulder and became involved in many real estate developments, with projects large and small around Colorado as well as in 4 other states. During the late 70's and early 80's, while still living in Boulder, he began developing in the mountains, first in Georgetown, then Silverthorne, but Frisco was the Summit County town he loved and enjoyed building most of his projects there. At the same time, he built the first million dollar+ spec home on the Vail Golf Course followed by a second one - both iconic designs that are still fabulous structures today. Also in the 80's, he bought Boulder's Hilton Harvest House Hotel and brought it back to life with Anthony's Garden and the FAC (Friday Afternoon Club), THE place to be! Throughout Tony's life, sailing was another passion - from owning and captaining his Morgan 46 in the islands to doing much of the design on the Hylas 49 blue water cruiser, to designing his own Explorer 4750 yacht in Thailand. His attention to detail was seen in everything he ever did, and was commented on by a Sparkman and Stephens naval architect - saying Tony was the best amateur naval architect he'd ever worked with. He was a busy man, but always took time to include others - by throwing them in the middle of his projects and watching them develop. This technique is how Summit County developer, David O'Neil, says he got his start in the 1980's while in graduate school, recalling Tony as "brilliant" and "always the smartest guy in the room." Tony was a kind, generous, always positive person, and was always a wonderful listener. He was well thought of by many as one of the most interesting and intelligent men they'd met - yet he would rather hear about you than talk about his own life and accomplishments. Tony loved and was loved and will be missed by his family: sisters Angela Seibert, Nicola Seibert Coddington, and brother Chris Seibert; his children Scott Seibert, Susan Hess (Greg), Shawn Seibert (Michael); and his three grandchildren, Kara Seibert Bergmann, Max Hess, Lily Hess, and, especially, his long-time companion, Jackie Montgomery. A memorial will be scheduled for summer, 2019, and will be announced when details are available.
Published in The Daily Camera on Apr. 26, 2019