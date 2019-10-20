|
Antoinette M. Puleo passed from this life on October 14, 2019. Ann was predeceased, in 1969, by her husband Frank M. Puleo. Ann is survived by her children, Karen Masek (Robin Masek II), Elaine Puleo (John Buonaccorsi), Robert Puleo (Scott Rhinehart), Steven Puleo (Susan Kraft), eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Ann was born and raised in Rochester, NY. She moved to Boulder CO in 1979 where she pursued her life's passion as an HIV/AIDS activist volunteering for 26 years at the Boulder County Aids Project. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Boulder County Aids Project (BCAP.org) in her name. A celebration of her life will be held in Rochester in the spring of 2020. Please visit gmfuneral.com for full service details.
Published in The Daily Camera on Oct. 20, 2019