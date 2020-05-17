"Smile." That's what Ardelle Clara Cunningham Bowron would say this morning, quoting her favorite song lyric. Ardelle, beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, cousin, friend, passed away quietly the morning of May 14, 2020. She had been suffering dementia for several years but had remained strong in body and spirit through her mental decline. Ardelle was born January 9, 1938 in an Iowa farmhouse outside LeMars, the second child of Evelyn Lang Cunningham and Clem Edward Cunningham. Though growing up during the challenges of the Depression and World War II, when her father was away in the Pacific, she was happy and outgoing surrounded by a large loving family and strong community. Her welcoming personality was noticed from the beginning as her curiosity and compassion led her into easy conversation with all who crossed her path. From her days as a volunteer Candy Striper to her retirement years her easy smile and ready laugh brightened moments big and small. Despite her hometown popularity it was a Boulder boy, Kent Bowron, who captured her heart and her hand and they married shortly after her high school graduation. Moving to Boulder and joining a new family was not without its challenges but she quickly threw herself into the local scene as she and Kent began raising their family of 3 children. Life revolved around family, the faith community of Atonement Lutheran, hard work and the great outdoors. The arrival of her grandchildren was perhaps her greatest happiness as she was able to travel with them and share her enthusiasm for life and adventure from Paris to Cape Cod, from California to the Colorado mountains. Holidays at her home were true celebrations built around her love of baking and festivity. Her recipes will continue to nourish and delight. Preceded in death by her parents and her husband, her brother Arlyn and half-brother Clark, her nephews Ryan and Creed Seggerman and niece Allyson Cunningham, she is survived by sister Kathleen Seggerman, children Greg (Patricia), Dan (Kira) and Adele Sobieski, grandchildren Tyler, Laramie, James and Brittany Sobieski, great-grandchildren Clara Rose and Connor Kent, nieces Brenda Cunningham Hall, Joy Seggerman Bullerdick and nephews John Cunningham and Arlyn Cunningham Jr. The family thanks the caregivers at Hampden Hills Assisted Living and at Innovage Aurora for making their loved one's final years comfortable, loving and safe. Ardelle herself had planned a celebration of life that had her family rolling their eyes at her exuberance. This celebration will be held at a future date. Through it all her motto was "Smile and maybe tomorrow you'll see the sun come shining through for you." In that spirit, Ardelle would appreciate any donations to Smile Train.

