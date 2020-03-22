|
|
Ardeth Jane Leonard Snell, a long time Boulder resident, passed away February 27, 2020. Jane was born November 3, 1925, to parents Iantha Leyda Leonard and "Jack" Chester Arthur Leonard, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Jane's husband, Melvin L. Snell, passed away on March 14, 1987. She attended both the University of Colorado and the University of Nebraska. Jane retired from Ma Bell after a career there spanning 35 years. Jane is survived by her son, M. Kevin Snell, of Red Feather Lakes; and his daughters, Elizabeth Michaela Connolly of Boston, Massachusetts, and Rachael Claire Shaner of Omaha, Nebraska. She is also survived by a step-daughter, Lorna Hamilton; her son, Bart Berg; and daughter Brenda Guill, and their descendants; as well as a step-son, Leonard Snell, his wife Luisa, and their son Tony Snell. A private, family grave-side service was held at Green Mountain Cemetery on March 13, 2020, officiated by her son, Judge Snell, followed by a Celebration of Life for the family at the Hotel Boulderado.
Published in The Daily Camera on Mar. 22, 2020