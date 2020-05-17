Arlan "Ray" Steege passed away at the age of 83 on Friday, May 8, 2020, in Longmont. He was born in Zumbrota, Minnesota, on March 27, 1937, to Otto and Irene Steege. He retired from IBM after 32 years. Ray enjoyed hunting and fishing in the mountains near his beloved cabin outside of Como. He is survived by his wife, Hattie, his three children, Brett of Longmont, Brian (Barb) of Longmont, Michelle of Frederick, three grandchildren Jon (Kate) of Thornton, Jenna of Longmont, Trevor (Taylor) of Scottsdale, Arizona, and five great grandchildren Enzo and Otto Steege of Thornton, and Brooklyn, Houston, and Scarlett Steege of Scottsdale, Arizona. Please plant a tree in memory of Ray.

