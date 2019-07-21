|
On July 12, 2019, Arly Lois Kruse peacefully shut her beautiful blue eyes for the last time at home. She was 75. Born in Fort Dodge, Iowa, on December 5, 1943, Arly was the third born of seven children. While growing up in Manson, Iowa, Arly was an athlete who loved spending summers on the lake, catching glow bugs by night, and being with her siblings. She is preceded in death by both of her parents, her brother Loran and one of her five sisters, Leola. She is survived by her husband, Jack, her two sons, Ryan and Jason, her daughter, Kylie, her six grandchildren, and her beloved sisters Louise, Lenore, Marilyn, and Janene. After graduating from Wartburg College in 1966, Arly moved to Colorado where she took her first teaching position at Baseline Elementary. On April Fool's Day of 1967, Arly met a young man who caught her eye. After a short courtship, the two were engaged to be married. On July 20, 1968, a young bride looked Jack Kruse, her groom, in the eyes and vowed her heart to him in a small ceremony in Mitchell, South Dakota. Together, over the course of 50 years of marriage, the two of them formed a beautiful life together. Arly's teaching career continued as a 5th grade teacher at Littleton Elementary from 1968 until the birth of her first child, Jason, in 1971. She continued to substitute teach in Littleton through the birth of her second son, Ryan, in 1974, and until the family moved to Boulder in 1977. Kylie's birth in 1979 completed the family of five. She was passionate about education and entered the Boulder Valley School District as a substitute, where she invested well over 10 years of her time. Her eyes saw things differently and after teaching for years, she formed her own interior decorating business, Designer's Eye, providing both residential and commercial design work. Simultaneously, she continued to use her teaching degree by tutoring, as she believed her time would help to chart the path to academic success for many. As a mother, Arly saw to it that her children understood the value of an education and hard work, leading by example. She was loving, generous with her time, and providing her children with the gift of faith was of utmost importance to her; her eyes were continually set on Christ. Arly was an avid golfer, a lover of world travel, a literary enthusiast, and a lover of book club. She was a dedicated Christian and volunteer, serving many years at First Presbyterian Church and on the board of Mother House, a local non-profit for teenage mothers. She loved the connection found in everyday games - Backgammon in particular, and Bunco with her friends. Every summer, Arly looked forward to seeing her sisters and making memories through their adult years. Most of all, life for Arly was given an enhanced meaning the moment her first grandson was born. She loved being Grammy. Through the next 17 years, she relished watching her children become parents, seeing Carter, Chloe, Ella, Lily, Alexis, and Patrick as miraculous gifts from God. Her heart grew exponentially when the life of each grandchild began. She will be remembered for her loving touch and her love of her friends, her family, and her faith. She fought a long, tough battle and Lewy Body Dementia would not dull her bright smile. She loved to laugh. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for 4PM on Sunday, July 28, at The Chateaux at Fox Meadow,13600 Xavier Lane, Broomfield, with a reception to follow. All are welcome to attend to celebrate Arly's life and to share the impact she had on them. In lieu of flowers and to honor Arly's passion for education, the Arly Kruse Educational Foundation has been established. The foundation will provide needed funding for families in the Boulder Valley School District who would otherwise be unable to provide their children with one-on-one tutoring. We hope to carry on Arly's legacy and belief that all children are gifted and can succeed if given a little help and a bit of individual attention along the way. Please send tax deductible donations to the Arly Kruse Educational Foundation at www.arlykruseeducationalfoundation.org. Mail and additional donations can be sent to 3434 47th St. Suite 220, Boulder, CO 80301. The Kruse family would like to thank Arly's elite team of caregiving professionals for their unwavering effort to see all of us through the perils of Lewy Body Dementia, and for their care and dedication to our family. These women were the angels amongst us in her last few years. They have become a part of the family. The family sends their gratitude to the staff of TRU Community Care Hospice for the care provided in the final stages and to Murphy & Associates, who facilitated the final arrangements. To send an online message to the family please visit www.murphyfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Daily Camera on July 21, 2019