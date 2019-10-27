|
Arthur Fred Simmons II, 81, of Boulder, CO, passed peacefully in his sleep at home after a brief illness on Friday, Oct 04, 2019 with his son by his side. A native of Pueblo, CO, Art was born in 1938 to Arthur and Pauline Simmons where he was raised with his sister, Mary Anne Lemon and his brother Michael Simmons, both still residing in Pueblo. Art acquired his BS from The University of Colorado in 1961 with a degree in business and minors in music and literature. While at CU, he was a proud member of the marching band and ROTC. This is where he formed lifelong friendships and began his passion for the city of Boulder, where he would continue to live for the next 63 years. Art was an active member of St. Andrews Presbyterian Church for over 40 years. He was a deacon and volunteered for just about everything, as well as singing in the choir. His biggest passion was leading the charge for the church's gardening program, where up until this year, he still managed to plant and grow fruits and vegetables, frequently canning them and giving them away. Art's other passions included jazz and classical music, The Boulder Chorale, all theater (but particularly Shakespeare), photography, The Boulder Breakfast Optimist Club, camping, the Buffs, the Denver Broncos, dancing, and above all else, cooking. Art is survived by his son, Miles Simmons Powell, his daughters Lisa Marie and Kathleen Simmons, daughter Sophia Murphy, five nieces, one favorite nephew, his "German" daughter Ulrike Webster and his three grand children, Shawn, Kai, and Marc Amey. It is with heavy hearts that the entire Boulder community says goodbye to this gentle, loving soul referred to endearingly by many as "The Pooh", due to his gravelly voice and kind demeanor. He will be greatly missed, and the love and joy that he brought into the world will be cherished and remembered by all. Services will be held at later date to be determined by the family. All will be welcome. For information please write to:[email protected]
Published in The Daily Camera on Oct. 27, 2019