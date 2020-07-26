On May 27, 2020 Audrey Ralphs, longtime Boulder resident, passed away from Covid-19. She was 90. Audrey is survived by her children, Megan Stewart (Blake) of Loveland, Randy Ralphs of Nederland, Ann Tomsic (Don) of Parker, nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her mother, Edith Bennett, father, William Bennett and a son, Delbert Ralphs, Jr. Audrey Anne Bennett was born on January 31, 1930 in Dixon, Ill. where a doctor had to slap her to get her breathing. One of her early memories of childhood was singing a solo of "Oh, Little Town of Bethlehem" in her church when she was six years old. Though she never sang professionally, she had a trained voice and enjoyed singing in choir. Audrey's children recall recordings of operas and Gregorian chants were often heard in her home. She graduated from Dixon High School in 1947 and Illinois Wesleyan in 1951. After teaching elementary school a few years she moved to Boulder, where she studied psychology at the University of Colorado in Boulder. Audrey married Delbert Ralphs in 1957. They met in Boulder when Delbert responded to a classified ad in the newspaper for a camera she was selling. Photography was another favorite hobby of hers. After several years as a devoted mother of her three surviving children, a skillful family chef, and an involvement in League of Women Voters, Audrey began work at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and at the National Institute of Standards and Technology where she provided a supporting role to scientific researchers, to complement her own lifetime interest in science. During part of this time she also functioned as an EEO counsellor. After her retirement, Audrey enjoyed spending time at her church, St. Aidan's, where one of her favorite activities was a book club that met there. She also engaged in Eucharistic ministry for shut-ins and grief counselling Much admired for her wit, and her calm, tolerant manner, Audrey credited the advice of her Scottish grandmother, who'd say, "Bide a wee," at times of disappointment, indicating that things would improve if one just waited. A funeral service was held June 7 with close family members at St. Aidan's Episcopal Church in Boulder.

