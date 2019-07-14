|
August(Gus) Andrew Zimmerman We lost our Gus in a car accident in San Antonio, Texas. He leaves behind his sister, Emma Louise Zimmerman & her fiancé Ezana Araya, his mother, Cathy Ayres Zimmerman, of Boulder, Colorado, his father and stepmother, Larry & Anna Marie Zimmerman, of San Antonio, Texas, and his constant companion, his pitbull, Matilda, of San Antonio, Texas. He had just begun his 27th lap around the sun. Gus shot into this world May 18, 1992, barely caught by the doctor. This set the stage for Gus' life. He accomplished and experienced more in 27 years than most people do in their full lifetime. He dabbled in all & mastered just about everything. In his many lives he was a country western dancer, musician, mechanical genius, business owner, rock climber, writer, comedian, actor, motorcycle racer, wrestler, caretaker, animal whisperer, problem solver extraordinaire, listener, brother, son, seeker of what's good, but most of all a friend to all who met him. His presence taught us to pursue happiness, his heart taught us to love all, and his passion for life was contagious. We will carry his bright light with us always remembering our times with him and paying it forward. Bring your Gus Stories to his Celebration of Life on July 27th at 5566 Pioneer Road, Boulder, CO 80301 from 1:00-3:00. Please make donations to Planned Parenthood or the Humane Society of Boulder.
Published in The Daily Camera on July 14, 2019