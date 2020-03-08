|
|
Mary Banks, age 87 of Louisville, passed away on Monday, March 2. She was born in Fairbaugh, Minnesota on January 26, 1933 to parents Willis and Lucille Leach. As a young girl she moved with her family to Oakland, California, where she did her schooling. She worked as a dental hygienist, where she met and married her first husband, Homer Bradford. With her husband in the Navy and then in the oil business, Mary lived in many different places including California, Utah, Washington State, Colorado, New Mexico and Texas. Mary is survived by her children Glen and Teresa, and step-daughters Teri and Tami. She is a grandmother to Annabelle, Marissa, Ryan, Bryan, James and Joseph. She was predeceased by her husband Bill, her daughter Wendy, her step-son Bryan and her two sisters Suzi and Gail. After divorcing her first husband, Mary created a new life for herself. She earned a Bachelor's degree from Sam Houston University in her late 40's. She worked as an executive secretary in the field of oil and gas. It was during this time she met and married her True Love, Bill Banks, and they had many joyful years together. Mary's dream was to one day settle down in Colorado. After the passing of her beloved husband Bill, Mary relocated to Boulder to be near her two daughters and her grandchildren. Mary was devoted to Family. Her happy place was to be surrounded by her loved ones in the wilderness with quaking aspens near a mountain stream, or to be on the California and Baja seashore. She was a kind and gentle woman with a tender, loving heart. She made this world a better place and we all honor Mary's memory when we show kindness to others. The family would like to thank the incredible staff at Balfour Villa Assisted Living. Memorial contributions may be made to Trail Winds Hospice Foundation.
Published in The Daily Camera on Mar. 8, 2020