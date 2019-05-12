|
Boulder native Barbara Bolton (nee Lilly), born September 18,1920, passed away in her sleep at her home in east Boulder on April 8, 2019, a home shared with Earl, her husband of 76 years. Barbara was a remarkable woman and had an impact on many lives. She attended Boulder schools and studied Geology at the University of Colorado. While Earl was in the service during WWII, she went to school in Denver to study drafting, becoming the first drafts-woman for Boeing in Seattle and worked on the B-17 during the war. She later worked at the National Bureau of Standards in Boulder (now the National Institute of Standards and Technology) and retired along with Earl in 1980. Following retirement, Barabara and Earl took many adventures around the world.Both Barbara and Earl were avid aviators with Barbara learning to fly when she was 55. Barbara was proud of her heritage as a Coloradoan and as a descendant of Eldora pioneers. Her grandfather, John Lilly, owned a livery in Eldora in the 1890s and was the stage driver for passengers traveling between Boulder and the mining communities of west Boulder County. Eldora was a very important part of her life and she and Earl spent many summers at their cabin on Middle Boulder Creek. There are so many stories associated with this amazing and kind woman and so many who will miss her presence. Her association with Eldora has been a treasure for the town and the many friends she made a long the way. A celebration of life was help in Boulder on April 27.
Published in The Daily Camera on May 12, 2019