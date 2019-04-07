|
Barbara Fitzgerald lived a long life full of gratitude and good cheer. Nothing was more important to her than her family, and she always made sure to bring everyone together for every occasion, whether it was a birthday, holiday, First Communion or anything else. Deeply dedicated to her community, she was involved in just about everything you can imagine in her adopted small hometown of Idaho Springs. Barbara Ruth Fitzgerald died peacefully at her home on April 3, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was 91. She was born in Boulder Dec. 22, 1927 to Joseph Enright and Lucile Early Enright. She graduated from Boulder High School in 1945 and attended the University of Colorado Boulder for one year. She married James William Fitzgerald on Sept. 7, 1946 in Boulder, and they raised three children together. In 1952, they moved to Idaho Springs to become owners and operators of the Peoriana Motel. They spent their entire working careers at the motel, working seven days a week, 365 days a year, until retiring in 1978. When she wasn't working, Barbara was often volunteering for the PTA and in many other roles for the local schools and her community. She was an avid competitor who enjoyed playing golf and tennis, a long-time member of the Applewood Ladies Golf Group, Indian Tree Ladies Golf Group and the Idaho Springs Bowling League. She is survived by two sons, James W. Fitzgerald and his wife Sandi, of Boulder, and Jerry D. Fitzgerald and his wife Julie, of Evergreen, Colo.; a daughter, Cynthia A. Hester and her husband Kent, of Kremmling, Colo.; 11 grandchildren; and 27 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, in 2011; her parents; and two brothers. A Rosary service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday, April 8, 2019, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 1317 Mapleton Ave. in Boulder. A reception will follow the service in the Jubilee Hall. Interment will follow the reception at Mountain View Memorial Park, 3016 Kalmia Ave. in Boulder. Memorial contributions may be made to Mount Evans Home Health Care & Hospice at mtevans.org or 3081 Bergen Peak Drive, Evergreen, CO 80439. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.murphyfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in The Daily Camera on Apr. 7, 2019