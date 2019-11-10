|
|
Barbara Roby Hoekelman passed away on October 18, 2019 at the age of 76. Barbara was born on July 8, 1943 in Harvey, Illinois to William J. Roby and Dorothy J. Roby; she was the eldest of 3 children. She grew up near Chicago where she met and married Thomas Hoekelman after graduating from Northwestern University in 1965. After living for a short time in Germany, the couple moved back to the U.S. eventually settling in Boulder with their 3 children. Barbara established a close-knit group of friends in Boulder playing regular tennis games, gathering for book club, and enjoying the outdoors with her family and friends. Although she had a diverse career that spanned over 40 years, more than anything Barbara was committed to her family. She was a caregiver for her parents, a beloved sister, a wife of 54 years, a mother, and a grandmother who went out of her way to do the little things that make a difference every day to the people she loved. Barbara knit, sewed, painted, cooked, and created memories for her friends and family throughout her life. Survivors include her husband Tom, 3 children (Brian, Sarah, and Erica) and 8 grandchildren (Maia, Jackson, Grace, Lucy, Owen, Alex, Park, and George). A remembrance and celebration of her life will be held at St. John's Episcopal Church at 1419 Pine St. in Boulder on Saturday, November 16th at 10am.
Published in The Daily Camera on Nov. 10, 2019