Barbara June Meier, 84 died peacefully at her home at Frasier Meadows on June 27, 2019 after a prolonged illness. She is predeceased by her husband of 57 years, Dr. Mark F. Meier. Barbara was raised in Burbank, California. Her father Lawrence Disney McKinley was a senior executive at Lockheed Corporation and her mother Ruth McKinley owned a successful telephone answering service. Barbara attended Occidental College with plans of becoming a field geologist, where she met her future husband when he was a graduate student at Cal Tech. Following their marriage in 1955, they traveled to Innsbruck, Austria for Mark's Fulbright Fellowship. Upon return, they settled in Tacoma, Washington where Mark directed the USGS glaciology program and in 1967 moved to the nearby town of Gig Harbor. In Washington state, Barbara enjoyed hiking, sailing, and skiing with her family. Barbara was an accomplished textile artist, active with the Tacoma Weaver's Guild and exhibited extensively in Tacoma and Seattle. After relocating to Boulder with her husband in 1985 she joined the Handweaver's Guild of Boulder. Her work included a variety of techniques and materials including needle weaving, stitchery, multi-harness loom weaving, multi-media weaving, and complex patchwork. Barbara and Mark travelled extensively, visiting the United Kingdom, Europe and Asia with Mark's colleagues as well as Central and South America where Barbara explored her interest in vernacular weaving, fiber art, and anthropology. In Boulder, Mark and Barbara were devoted supporters of the Takacs String Quartet and also enjoyed painting together. In 2017 Barbara's watercolor of a waterfall was selected as part of the Alzheimer's Association Memories in the Making program and used to illustrate the Boulder Reason to Hope event. She is survived by her brother Neal McKinley (Judy) of Winchester, Virginia; her children, Lauren Meier (Phil Thayer) of Belmont, Massachusetts; Mark S. Meier (Jennifer Muzyka) of Nicholasville, Kentucky and Gretchen Meier of Duluth, Minnesota; and seven grandchildren, Frederick (Ted) and Margaret (Molly) Thayer; Maxwell Meier; and Liam, Sean, Keagan and Linnaea Wright-Meier. Charitable gifts in Barbara's memory can be made to the CU Foundation, Takacs String Quartet Program Support. The Meier family is grateful for the love and support Barbara received at Frasier Meadows and Trail Winds Hospice.
Published in The Daily Camera on July 6, 2019