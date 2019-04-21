|
Mom once said, "I'm having SUCH a good time; please don't make me go." Sadly, on Monday, April 15, it was her time to go. Very appropriate for an accountant that tax day was her last day. While one of her favorite places, Notre Dame, was burning, our Queen Mum was having chocolate cake anticipating her last smoke. Born September 29, 1933 in Queens Village, New York, she grew up a ferocious reader and enjoying school. Though fiercely independent, family was very important to her and helped shape who she was. She loved her mother, father and, especially, her little sister, Marj. There were weekly Sunday dinners at her grandparents' house, trips to Lake Champlain with aunts and uncles, summer fun at various beaches on Long Island, baseball games at Ebbets' Field with her grandfather, and theater in Manhattan. As she would say many times, she was extremely fortunate and lucky and her life was very good. At age 17 she went to Hartwick College in Oneonta, New York, (English Lit) where she met Robert Vidulich, her first husband. In 1972, after moves to E. Lansing, Michigan, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Memphis, Tennessee, and having 3 children, she would end up in Boulder, Colorado, a single mother raising Marc and John (Doug was a freshman at Hartwick College). At age 41 she decided to go back to school and eventually received her DBA in Accounting from the University of Colorado (Go Buffs!); no small feat considering her age and her refusal to take a needed Calculus course. Her first teaching job would take her to Northeastern University in Boston, Massachusetts. There she would cut her teeth in the academic world while also commuting to Queens Village, NY to help her sister take care of their aging mother. In 1981 she moved back to Baton Rouge, teaching at Southeastern University in Hammond, Louisiana . There she married Don Hoffeld in 1983. In 1988 she and Don moved to Boulder; Don was retired and Mom taught at Metro St. University in Denver. Once retired, she volunteered at Boulder Community hospital and at EFAA (Emergency Family Assistance Association) while she and Don traveled the country and world. She loved to travel and visited many places. Her favorite cities were New York, Paris and Venice. She was a lover of good conversation, crossword puzzles, wine, books, butter, bacon, coffee, Colorado Rockies baseball and an occasional cigarette. She enjoyed time with her family and unconditionally loved and supported all of us. Anyone she came in contact with thought she was the sweetest (and most talkative) person. Her neighbors, cleaner (Angie), hair dressers (Kathy & Dora), doctor (Coco) and even grocery store clerks all adored her. Preceding her in death were her parents Dorothy and Walter Bader, and her husband, Don Hoffeld. She is survived by sister Marjorie Hermsdorf (Herb), sons Doug Vidulich (Pat), Marc Vidulich (Ginny) and John Vidulich (Sarah); grandchildren Jillian Cavanaugh (Scott Collard), Michaela Cavanaugh (John McCormick), Nicholas Vidulich (Ashley), Conor Vidulich (Matty), Michaela Vidulich (Brian), Tanner Vidulich (Sierra) and Mallory Kessel. Her beloved great-grandchildren and fellow cookie-bakers are: Dario McCormick, Marco Vidulich, Rawlins Collard, Piper Vidulich, Theodore Vidulich and Jaxton Vidulich; stepson, Scott Hoffeld (wife-Molly, children-Amelia and Ava) and stepdaughter, Rae Hoffeld Norsworthy (husband-Joel, children-Eric and Kathleen Norsworthy Flournoy (husband-Michael and children Kaylee and Aidan). She adored her niece, Tracey Yetter (Bob) and her nephew, Erik Hermsdorf (wife-Stacy, children-Alex and Hayley). She will be missed greatly by her best friend Marion Selbin and Marion's children and grand children. Family will be celebrating her wonderful life today during the annual Vidulich-Easter-egg-toss and BBQ. An open house for friends and neighbors will occur later in the spring. We're gonna miss your love, your conversations and, of course, your Christmas gumbo. Thank you for everything Mom/Barb/ Grandma/Babs/Barby.
Published in The Daily Camera on Apr. 21, 2019