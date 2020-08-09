Barry Bristow

Barry was born in Waterloo, IA, to Avon and Norma Bristow, but he was a Colorado boy at heart. The family moved to CO when he was just a toddler. He loved the outdoors. He was an avid fisherman and camper, a passion his father passed to his three sons. Barry grew up in Boulder CO, graduated from Fairview High School and then went on to graduate from Western State University in Gunnison CO with a teaching degree. He taught in Canada briefly before returning to CO to work at the CU Research Station off the Peak-to-Peak Hwy, where he met and married Kathy Hansen. The couple moved to Bozeman, MT where he continued to enjoy hunting, fishing and hot springs. His friends and family joined him on many camping trips via horses into the wilderness of Montana, where he loved the high peaks and the frequent moose sightings. Barry returned to Boulder and spent many years working at Boulder Lumber where he made lifelong friends. He was preceded in death by his father Avon, sister Gail, brother Mike, and Mother Norma. His only surviving immediate family is Craig Bristow and his wife Gerry. Barry wished to be cremated. A private family service will be held at a later date.

