Barry Morris
Barry Nelson Morris, 78, of North Palm Beach, FL, passed away November 5, 2020. Barry was born in Denver, CO to Harold and Mary Bobrick Morris. He grew up in Denver and met his wife Gail at the University of Colorado. They raised a family of 4 children in Boulder. They lived in Colorado before retiring to Florida. He was a businessman, land developer and wonderful father. He owned several sporting good businesses and was the original owner of Ace Discount Liquors in Boulder. After selling his businesses, he became a home builder and land developer in Colorado and Florida. Barry is survived by his wife Gail; children Jessica, Jacqueline (Ian) Zenziper, Craig and Adam; grandchildren Gavin, Jillian, Maggie and Harrison; sister Arleen (Norman) Shabel. A private burial was held November 11, 2020. The family will schedule a memorial service in the future to celebrate Barry's life. In lieu of flowers, contribution can be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Published in The Daily Camera from Nov. 29 to Dec. 2, 2020.
