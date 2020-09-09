It is with profound sadness that the family of Barry Neu, of Longmont, CO, announces his passing on Friday, August 28, after a long illness. He was 60 years old. That smile, how it lit up his entire face; like you were in on the joke. This is what people remembered when they met Barry...disarming, mischievous perhaps but warm and inviting. This was a person you could engage with. Yet the light in his face and in those eyes belied a life of adversity. These life episodes were met not with self-pity but with an acceptance of the things he could not change. The challenges he overcame armed him with empathy and an understanding he harnessed to help others when they faced adversity in their own lives. His life force was contagious! Our love for you sustains us in our grief. We surrender you to a better place. And now we are left with only memories. Memories we will cherish for the rest of our days. A life extinguished far too soon. May you rest in peace. A small celebration of his life will be planned at a later date.

