Kenneth "Bearfoot Kenny" Joel Gray, 63, of Jamestown, Colorado died July 17, 2020 of complications related to colon cancer. Kenny was born August 4, 1956, the son of Mickey and Herb Gray. At 23 he traveled across the country, landed in Colorado, and made his home along the Peak-to-Peak in the mountains of Nederland, Gold Hill, Ward, and Jamestown. Kenny was a talented auto mechanic who was well-known by his neighbors, mountain community, and touring musicians for his ability to swiftly diagnose and repair any problem on any vehicle (unless it was a German auto). Kenny was known to have hauled a Cadillac out of the James Creek flood waters and proudly restored it to working order. Kenny's skill and understanding of mechanics extended beyond vehicles and he could repair almost anything he laid his hands on. Kenny saw the value and function in items left behind and had a plan for everything he collected. Kenny loved music, especially bluegrass, and cherished his giant community of pickers and grinners. He made friends from coast to coast and across the world and he never hesitated to call 'em up and check in or stop by if he was passing through town. Kenny loved driving and road trips and, having never had a cell phone, always used an atlas, a payphone, or a stranger's cell. Kenny loved feeding people and was most famous for his perfect cheesecake, his biscuits and sausage gravy with four sources of fat and white corn grits, his grilledLondon broil served medium rare and thinly sliced, and the chanterelles he hunted in secret spots in soggy years. Kenny is survived by his ever-loving partner, Jan Reed; his daughter, Kether Scharff-Gray; his brother, Richard Gray; his sweet blue heeler, Bella; and his dear friends whom he loved very much. He is preceded in death by his parents, Mickey and Herb Gray, as well as many friends and loved ones. Bearfoot Kenny will live forever in the myths and legends of the infamous bear-footed hippy.

