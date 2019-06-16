|
It is with heavy hearts that the Anderson Family shares the passing of Belle F. Anderson as she moves on to her next adventure. Belle Fast was born to John M. and Minna Anstett Fast of St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin, where she was welcomed by older brother John. She went to St. Croix Falls schools and attended Carlton College in Northfield, Minnesota, graduating with a degree in biology in 1947. She spent her college summers working at Yellowstone National Park, where she and her friends were typically first off the train each season to open up the Mammoth Hot Springs Lodge. After graduation, she packed her bags and headed to Washington D.C. where she accepted a research position at what was then the American Cancer Institute. There she met another researcher, Chester M. Anderson, Jr. They married in St. Croix Falls, WI in 1948. Belle and Chet traveled the country as Chet pursued his medical degree. The couple settled in Boulder in 1962 to raise their family. They built a home in Frasier Meadows which became a gathering place for all. Belle was always the mom to take the kids camping, riding and on any adventure her children and their friends would dream up. In 1986, Belle embarked on her long career with the University of Colorado. She enjoyed working in a variety of different roles, especially at CU Denver and later in the Office of the President. The friendships she made there lasted the duration of her life. Her adventurous nature took her on travels with friends and family through Europe, Scandinavia and China. She got to New Mexico as often as she could, and loved to travel solo to New York to catch a show. Belle was an avid fan of Jimmy Buffett and Neil Diamond, both of whom she had the pleasure of meeting. She was a long time Parrot Head, and rarely missed a Coral Reefer show. Belle loved orchestrating class reunions of her 1947 Carlton College classmates and attending high school reunions in St. Croix Falls as well. During her last effort to organize a St. Croix reunion, she discovered it would be a reunion of two. She and Hal Sawyer were the last of their class able to attend. After some 70 years, she and Hal met again and renewed their longtime friendship, spending time together in Colorado and conversing through daily phone calls and the good old fashioned post. Belle took great joy in her role at the Boulder County Farmers Market. From its inception in 1987, Belle loved working along with her son Chet and his family as purveyors of fresh produce and later, fine flowers. A much-loved member of the Fresh Herb Company crew, she looked forward to each Saturday at the market, enjoying conversations with friends old and new, and time with her family. Belle was a rare gem who never met a stranger. She was genuinely interested in people. She gave freely of herself and her many talents throughout her life. Her door was always open and she never failed to welcome friends and family into her home. We will miss her infectious smile, her gracious style and her generosity of spirit. She is survived by her children Chester M. Anderson, III (Kristy), Dawn C. Anderson, and Starr J. Ahrens (Kenneth), her adored grandchildren Chet (Katie Fier), Nick, Annaliese (Ryan Redfox), Cassidy, great-granddaughter Westyn Grace and beloved nephews and their families, Gregory C. Fast (Joanie), Christopher L. Fast (Jody), and Jonathan S. Fast (Claudia). She is predeceased by her parents, her husband Chester M. Anderson, Jr., M.D., brother John G. Fast, M.D. and great-grandson Trindon Oliver Redfox. "The best portions of a good (wo)man's life: her little, nameless unremembered acts of kindness and love". -William Wordsworth A celebration of Belle will be held on Sunday, June 23, 2019, 11:00 am, at the farm, 4114 Oxford Road, Longmont. All are welcome to bring a story and raise a glass. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in Belle's name to Carlton College or the organization of your choice.
Published in The Daily Camera on June 16, 2019