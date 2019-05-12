Home

Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary Magdalene Episcopal Church
Boulder, CO
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Shining Mountain Waldorf School
Boulder, CO
Boulder, CO - Benjamin, beloved son of Robert and Katerina Getchell graduated in 2017 from Shining Mountain Waldorf School and was a sophomore in the class of 2021 at University of Denver. A church service will be held on Sat. May 25th at 11 am at St. Mary Magdalene Episcopal Church in Boulder, CO. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 1 pm at Shining Mountain Waldorf School in Boulder, CO. For more details please visit: https://www.thenatural funeral.com/benjamin-allan-getchell/
Published in The Daily Camera on May 12, 2019
