|
|
Bennett Vladimir Trousil, 57, died unexpectedly in his home in Boulder, CO on February 11, 2020. He was born on July 7, 1962 in Boulder, Colorado to Robert and Vlasta Trousil. He was a native Coloradoan and lived his entire life in Boulder County graduating from Fairview High School in 1980. Ben previously worked at R.E. Trousil Co. Inc., Neodata, and Celestial Seasonings. He was working at Medtronics at the time of his death. He married Miriam Friedenberg in 1989. They divorced in 1999. He is survived by two beautiful children, Elaina Trousil (Tray) and Adam Trousil of Windsor, CO, whom he loved and adored. Ben is also survived by his mother, Vlasta Trousil of Boulder, brothers Robert Trousil (Linda), of Juneau, AK; Mark Trousil of Boulder, CO; and his sister Yvonne Garvin (Robert) of Boulder, CO. He also leaves behind nieces Brianna Garvin (Jenna) of Boulder, CO; Melia Lu Trousil and Jin Yue Trousil of Juneau, AK; and cousins Edward Trousil (Cheri) of Steamboat Springs, CO; Paul Trousil (Peggy) of Colorado Springs, CO and Renee Bratvold (Mike) of Fort Collins, CO. Ben was preceded in death by his father, Robert Trousil, Sr., his maternal grandparents, Vladimir and Vlasta Novotny, paternal grandparents Bohumil and Barbara Trousil and his nephew Christopher Garvin. Ben was a talented cartoonist and writer from an early age. He loved fishing and anything that had to do with rocks; from rockhounding to studying and collecting gemstones as well as faceting jewels from the rough. He loved to experience and share international foods. A package would often arrive with a tasty (usually tasty) treat from a far away place. A memorial service will be held in March.
Published in The Daily Camera on Feb. 23, 2020