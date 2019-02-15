|
|
Benny V. LaTorra passed into heaven on February 9, 2019. Ben was a true original - a Boulder native born 9/8/1928 to Italian immigrant parents. He was known around Boulder as "Vic" and attended Whittier School and Boulder High. In 1943, he joined the Merchant Marine and eventually entered the US Navy where he traveled the world, learning the engineering systems on ships while serving during WWII and the Korean War. During a recruiting stint in Sioux City, Iowa he met Kathleen (Kathy) Shane and they married in 1954. It was months before she learned that his real given name was Benny! The next assignment in San Diego began many tours at sea away from home during the Vietnam Era. They had three children and he achieved the rank of Lt. Commander. In 1967 he was assigned to the Great Lakes Naval Training Center where he oversaw the engineering training schools. Ben retired from the US Navy in 1969 and returned to Boulder, CO where he worked for Dow Chemical, the Boulder County Assessors office from 1973-1978 as an appraiser, and Neodata as a facilities manager from 1979 to 1986. Retiring from outside work life, he was able to enjoy his love of golf, watching all sports, and a growing family. He became trained and certified in golf club repair and built custom clubs for many golf courses around Boulder County. Ben was a founding member of the MOAA (Military Officers Assoc. of America) Boulder Chapter, member of Boulder Elks Club, and the VFW of Lafayette. In later years he enjoyed family life, time with his beloved Kathy and an occasional trip to Blackhawk where he became a master blackjack player. Ben participated in several poker groups and enjoyed the company of old friends on Saturday mornings at their bank in Gunbarrel. There was never a more personable, kind, and loving man, who had a wonderful sense of humor. He was a true fighter and survivor as he endured many medical issues but never gave up on life. Ben was preceded in death by his wife Kathy who passed away in 2010. He is survived by his children Connie Meine and husband Jim Meine, David LaTorra, and Steven LaTorra and wife Andrea; grandchildren Allison Schoenberger and husband Nick, Scott Meine and wife Melissa, Jaimee LaTorra, Jennifer LaTorra, Molly LaTorra, and great-grandchild Kennedy Schoenberger. A private service will be held at Ft. Logan National Cemetery on Wed. Feb. 20 th at 1:30 pm. Friends are invited to join the family at Olive Garden Restaurant located at 7655 W. Alameda Ave. in Lakewood following the service at 2:30 pm. Friends may share condolences online at www.darrellhowemortuary.com
Published in The Daily Camera from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2019