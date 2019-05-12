|
Bernice Bender was born on September 20, 1931, in Union City, New Jersey. She died on April 19, 2019 in Louisville, Colorado, with her family at her side. Bernice was valedictorian in high school and received her B.A. from Douglass Women's College, now part of Rutgers University-New Brunswick. She studied abroad in Heidelberg and Munich, Germany, in 1951-52 ("vagabonding in Europe" as she wrote in her college yearbook) and took bike rides through Switzerland and the Netherlands ("ups and downs of bike riding in the Alps"). She received her master's degree in mathematics from Yale University in 1954 and joined the National Bureau of Standards (NBS) in Washington, D.C. in 1957. She was part of the Upper Atmosphere and Space Physics Division. In 1964 she joined the Boulder NBS Central Computation Facility where she worked as a mathematician. Her early work focused on symbolic and algebraic manipulation for obtaining formal analytic derivatives for manipulating character sequences on a computer. She subsequently left NBS for the U.S. Geological Survey in Golden where she worked as a research scientist on statistical models for earthquake prediction. Bernice Koettgen and Peter Bender met at a dance at Rutgers University and later got engaged in the Tulip Gardens of the Keukenhof in the Netherlands while Pete was a Fulbright Scholar in Leiden ("romantic engagement with Pete amid tulips"). They married in 1953 in an outdoor garden ceremony in Leonia, N.J. and lived in Princeton, NJ from 1954 until they moved to Takoma Park, MD in 1956, and then to Bethesda, MD in 1959. They moved to Boulder in 1962 and never looked back. Bernice had a passion for tulips, wildflowers, hiking and experiencing new mountain landscapes. She and Peter made many trips to hike in Norway, Austria, Switzerland, Nepal, New Zealand, Kenya, Peru, Argentina, and several other mountain destinations throughout the world. They enjoyed hiking hut-to-hut in the Alps with backpacks and bus schedules; Switzerland was her favorite. At home in Boulder, Bernice enjoyed playing tournament bridge, walking the Mesa Trail after work and helping her young grandchildren with math homework and puzzles. She found a wonderful hiking community with the Tuesday and Thursday Hikers, exploring the Front Range and sharing potlucks; she hiked with these groups until well into her 80s. After she retired she enjoyed learning Spanish and new computer languages. She was an avid reader and, in recent years, enjoyed spending time with her play reading group and her friends at the Boulder Meridian. The Bender children and grandchildren fondly remember family hikes to Mills Lake and Sky Pond in Rocky Mountain Park, and to Lake Isabelle and Pawnee Pass in the Indian Peaks Wilderness Area. They especially enjoyed the wildflowers at Long Lake, where the elephant ears, paintbrush and asters are breath-taking. Bernice will be remembered for her mathematical inclinations, her professionalism and work ethic, and her generosity, patience, and love of the outdoors. Her family will miss her encouragement, love and support. She was preceded in death by her parents, Otto and Margaretha Koettgen. She is survived by her husband Peter Bender, her children Carol Bender (Dave Karle), Paul Bender (Cheryl), and Alan Bender (Laurel), and grandchildren Katherine Hermann (Owen Lewis), Anna Wynfield (Ted), and Joe Bender.
Published in The Daily Camera on May 12, 2019