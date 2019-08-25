|
|
Beth lived her life to the fullest; biking, hiking, camping, traveling and mentoring through the "I Have A Dream" Foundation of Boulder County. Beth was killed unexpectedly by a falling tree that fell while she was camping. Beth resided in Lafayette, Colorado with her beloved dog Layla and was employed with Sounds True, a publishing company in Louisville, Colorado. She loved her career and all those she worked with. Beth grew up in Manchester, Iowa. After graduating from Drake University, she lived in Kansas City, Missouri and Chicago, Illinois before moving to Colorado to live by the mountains. Beth always had a plan and made sure whoever was involved, felt like they were the most important part of her plan. Beth is survived by her parents, Phil and Ellen Skelley (Lees Summit, MO), three sisters: Lori Skelley-Follis, Mary Gamber (Mike Gamber) and Amy Jacutin ( Robert Jacutin), four nieces, two nephews, extended family and all her friends who she considered family.
Published in The Daily Camera on Aug. 25, 2019